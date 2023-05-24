Government on alert for requests from Guyana

News

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. File photo/Roger Jacob

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the PM has exchanged formal correspondence with Guyanese president Irfaan Ali following Monday’s tragedy.

He said there continues to be ongoing contact between the two governments.

“We are on alert for specific items or areas of assistance that their authorities would request based on the assessments that are underway.”

The UWI said while it mourns with the people and government of Guyana following Monday’s tragedy where 19 young people lost their lives, it is offering practical support as needed.

In a release on Wednesday, vice-chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles said, “The entire regional University of the West Indies grieves with the government and people of Guyana on the recent loss of 19 young lives in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School, located in the Potaro-Siparuni region, west of the Essequibo River.”

He said the tragedy pierces the hearts of people worldwide who, perhaps for the first time, are learning of the indigenous peoples who live, work, and love there.

“Even as we offer our sincerest condolences and wish the injured and other survivors strength and courage to endure in the weeks, months and years ahead, we at The UWI stand ready to provide practical support to the government of Guyana as they treat with affected families and students who must deal with the immense physical and emotional trauma that they have so grievously suffered.”