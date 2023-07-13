Government gives $3m to athletes, sports associations

Sports

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, middle, with national sporting body representatives, athletes and community group representatives at a hand over cheque ceremony recently. – courtesy Ministry of Sport and Community Development

THE Government gave over $3 million to support the development of athletes, national governing bodies (NGBs) and community groups at a ceremony held at Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre on July 6.

A Ministry of Sport and Community Development media release said on Tuesday, “The Government of TT continues to recognise and support our athletes, sporting fraternity and community initiatives towards achieving sporting and community excellence.”

A combination of eight national sport serving bodies, seven elite athletes, 13 sport individuals and 14 community groups were presented with grant funding by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. A total of 42 recipients received funding via the ministry’s Elite Athlete Assistance programme (EAAP) the Sport Grant for Organisations and Individuals and the Community Action for Revival and Empowerment grant, to the tune of $3,022,301.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said $12 million has been distributed thus far this fiscal year.

Cudjoe noted that the support given through EAAP is separate from the National Rewards and Incentive programme.

Cudjoe said the ministry is involved in the development of sport at the community and national levels and mentioned several ongoing initiatives that seek to develop communities and the sporting industry, such as the I Choose Sport campaign in schools, the refurbishing of several swimming pools, the Community Sport Festival and the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy competition.

Cudjoe urged the recipients to ensure that the funds are used for the intended purpose and also reminded people they must follow the funding guidelines, submit their applications on time and communicate with the ministry.

Athletes receiving funding:

Akil Campbell, Dwight St Hillaire, Eric Harrison, Jerod Elcock, Keshorn Walcott, Kwesi Browne, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Andwuelle Wright, Devante Laurence, Isaiah Rowley, Ebolum Nwokolo, Faith Alexander, Jeffrey Holder, Joel Maitland-Wilson, Joshua St Clair, Princess Susannah Joefield, Rhodney Allen, Shakeem Mc Kay, Suzan Garcia, Varma Rambaran.