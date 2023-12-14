Government defers response on Paria enquiry report

News

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a government request to defer a response to a question from the Opposition on the status of the final report of the Paria Commission of Enquiry (CoE).

The question was filed by Opposition Whip David Lee to the Prime Minister.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis requested a two-week deferral of the response.

The request was approved by the House, which has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Speaking at a press conference on December 8, the Prime Minister said he had received a copy of the report several nights earlier and had read the executive summary.

The commission submitted the report to President Christine Kangaloo on November 30.

Dr Rowley was unable to give a time frame for publishing the report, but called for patience from the public.

He said, “I trust that it doesn’t matter how anxious one is, that you will allow the Cabinet to receive it. As soon as the Cabinet would have received it, the Cabinet will then look to lay it in the appropriate place, as soon as possible…it will come to the Parliament at the earliest…And I trust the legal conundrums will be worked out as we go forward.”

On February 25, 2022, divers Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were sucked a 30-inch underwater pipeline belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd on which they were doing maintenance work. Boodram is the only survivor.