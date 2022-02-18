Government appoints three-man team to probe blackout

News

While most of the country remained in darkness on Wednesday night, T&TEC on Park Street, Port of Spain seemed to be unaffected. – JEFF K MAYERS

THE report on the inquiry into Wednesday’s nationwide blackout should be ready within a month, Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the House of Representatives on Friday

The inquiry will be done by a three-person team chaired by retired professor of Electrical Engineering, Dr Chandrabhan Sharma.

Imbert said the last 12 years had seen several major electricity outages in Trinidad and Tobago, including one on March 29, 2013, under a previous government when it took up to 18 hours to restore power to areas such as north west Trinidad, as power stations were located in deep south Trinidad.

The Washington Post, New York Times, Tampa Tribune and Miami Herald reported the blackout, he said.

He recalled blackouts in December 2012 in north-west of Trinidad; August 2011 in north, central and south Trinidad after lightning struck TTEC’s Bamboo substation; and in July 2010 in Point Fortin, Fyzabad, Santa Flora and environs after lightning struck a PowerGen power station causing seven generators to trip at Point Lisas.

“Wednesday’s nationwide outage resulted in a loss of power to several areas in north Trinidad for up to twelve hours, although several areas in the south got their supply back within five hours.”

Tobago, with its own supply, was not affected.

Despite past power failures, he said the Government regarded Wednesday’s outage as “a very serious matter” which required immediate independent and expert investigation.

“As a consequence, I wish to announce that the Office of the Prime Minister has appointed a three man specialist team to thoroughly investigate and determine the causes of, and national response to, the nationwide electricity power outage that occurred on Wednesday and to make recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such an event.”

In addition to Sharma, the team includes Keith Sirju, a distinguished structural engineer and retired university lecturer, and Special Branch acting Supt Allister Guevarro who will examine the national security aspects of the outage.

Prof Sharma earned a BSc (Electrical Engineering) from the University of the West Indies (UWI) in 1979, MSc from UWI in 1982 and PhD from UWI in 1993, then joined UWI in 1986. With research interests in energy systems and energy economics, he is an acknowledged expert in electrical engineering, with over 40 years’ experience, specialising in electrical power.

Imbert concluded, “The team will be empowered to co-opt any other expertise and resources that it requires and is expected to report with one month.”