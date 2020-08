For­mer Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment and min­is­ter of health Tim Gopeesingh has con­tract­ed COVID-19.

Port-of-Spain South MP and at­tor­ney Kei­th Scot­land says “there is ab­solute­ly no is­sue” with him not be­ing giv­en a min­is­te­r­i­al ap­point­ment by Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley.