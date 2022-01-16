Gopee-Scoon welcomes new Trinidad and Tobago Chamber CEO

News

New TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Ian De Souza. –

TRADE and Industry Paula Gopee-Soon welcomed incoming TT Chanber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer (CEO) Ian De Souza. She also thanked outgoing CEO Gabriel Faria and was confident the chamber will continue to play a role in the national response against the covid19 pandemic.

In a statement, the ministry said Gopee-Scoon met virtually on Sunday witth Chamber president Charles Pashley, Faria and De Souza. She thanked Faria, who has been CEO since 2016, for his service.

Over the last six years, Gopee-Scoon said, Faria made important contributions in several collaborative initiatives to develop small, medium and large enterprises in areas such as capacity building, export readiness and fostering competitiveness.

She noted De Souza’s experience in the banking sector at the local and regional levels. Gopee-Scoon was confident that De Souza would build on the foundation started by Faria to develop globally competitive businesses in TT. Faria’s term of office ends on January 31.