Good turnout at Paddock for covid19 vaccines

People continue to visit the mass vaccination site at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain to receive the covid19 vaccine. – Photo by Roger Jacob

There was a good turnout of people for covid19 vaccinations at the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

While the numbers here were high, all health and safety protocols were observed, including maintaining social distancing and hand sanitisation.

The gathering in the Paddock was a stark contrast to what was happening outside, where hundreds of people gathered to protest against covid19 vaccinations and other issues.

The Paddock supplied AstraZeneca vaccines and booster shots.

Staff at the Paddock vaccination site declined to comment but one patron said the process was quick and simple.