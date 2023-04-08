Good Friday for Tobago cops – 5 held, guns, drugs, ammo seized

News

File Photo

TOBAGO police arrested five people, seized two guns, eight rounds of ammunition and 12.314 grams of marijuana during Good Friday anti-crime exercises.

In a release on Friday afternoon, police said during a warrant exercise, officers got information about illegal drugs being sold at a house at Gaskin Bay Road in Bon Accord.

During a search of the premises, they found 12 rectangular bricks, and one transparent plastic bag containing three plastic packages and one small transparent packet of marijuana in the bedroom on the southern side of the house.

Police arrested one man in connection with the find.

He was taken to the Scarborough Police Station. The drug weighed 7.482 kilos.

Later that day, police found a white hard plastic keg buried in the ground which contained marijuana with a weight of 4.832 kilos, and one MACK 10 machine-pistol, with an extended ammunition magazine and eight rounds of nine-millimetre calibre ammunition at George Street, Feeder Road, Canaan.

Sometime later, officers acting on information, went to a drain at Feeder Road Extension where they found and seized one .380 revolver.

In an unrelated exercise, officers executed warrants in the Scarborough Police District which resulted in the arrest of four persons, two on affiliation and two on outstanding warrants.

The exercises were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Jackman, spearheaded by ASP Joseph and supervised by Insp Bacchus of the CID, Insp Prince of the Scarborough Police Station and Insp Stewart.

The Good Friday operations were supported by other officers of the Divisional Task Force, Charlotteville Police Station, and the Criminal Investigations Department.