Gonzales: TSTT, police tackling copper vandalism

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales – Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the issue of copper vandalism from telecommunication cables “has absolutely nothing to do with any recent statement by the TSTT CEO (Lisa Agard) recently”.

He made this comment in response to matter raised by Opposition Senator Wade Mark on the adjournment of the Senate on Tuesday. Gonzales also said TSTT in collaboration with the police, was successful in prosecuting several people who stole copper, over the years He urged citizens to report all suspicious activities of copper vandalism to TSTT and the police.

Describing Mark as someone with a habit of filing one question and bringing in a plethora of unrelated claims, Gonzales said, “I will ask Senator Mark to file the relevant questions under the relevant standing orders and I will gladly come here and respond accordingly.”

On TSTT’s initiative to pursue a zero copper drive and any increase in copper vandalism and theft, Gonzales continued, are two discreet and unrelated issues.

“Over the last few decades, the world has been witnessing a digital revolution driven by new technologies, high speed Internet activity and innovative products and services”

Gonzales said, ‘To stay competitive, telecommunications companies like TSTT will have to continuously invest in advanced digital infrastructures to meet existing demand or risk falling behind.” This was why TSTT began is copper migration programme in 2017.

Gonzales said TSTT’s copper infrastructure is outdated and challenged to provide the broadband services its customers need. “The actual migration of customers began in January 2019. This exercise will result in the decommissioning and dismantling of TSTT’s copper plant network and its facilities in financial year 2022-23.”

He said copper vandalism and theft has affected other utility companies besides TSTT. over many years.

“Presently, there is a water crisis affecting the communities of Tunapuna and environs. The result of that is that a number of water wells operating in the Tacarigua area, they have been vandalised by copper thieves.”

Five wells were out of service because of this. Gonzales said, ‘Therefore, it is not a TSTT problem.”

Mark claimed there are parts of TT where telecommunications cables are being destroyed. “I have the areas that are involved.” He identified Barrackpore, Penal and Couva as some of those areas.

“Why are we permitting this thing to take place in our country? TSTT have a lot to answer.” He claimed the company has not responded to a request from the Communications Workers Union to meet on the issue of vandalism of cables.