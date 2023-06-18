Gonzales: THA blocking water supply project

News

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales at the launch of WASA project in Scarborough, Tobago in November 2022. – File photo/David Reid

THREE months after the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) sod-turning ceremony for the construction of a 7.6-kilometre pipeline from Signal Hill to Store Bay Local Road, Public Utilities Minister says the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has taken action to stop the project.

Speaking to Newsday on Saturday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said, “Three weeks ago, I commissioned a major pipeline project in Tobago from Signal Hill to Crown Point, you know as we speak right now, the THA looking to stop the project. We have all the necessary statutory approvals and the THA is busy trying to stop the project because of petty politics and foolishness. We don’t intend to allow the THA to stop our work and prevent us from perusing our project to give people water. If it means we have to resort to courts to defend and protect our project we would be more than prepared to do that.

“That entire zone is suffering for an efficient water supply for a very long time. But those things don’t faze me, as a matter of fact, it is strengthening my resolve to keep doing the work so that the people of this country have water.”

Gonzales said the project will boost the supply to Tobago West.

Trevor James, the THA’s Secretary for the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development, could not be reached for comment.

When contacted on Saturday evening, Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Secretary Ian Pollard said he couldn’t speak at the moment and Sunday would be a better time.

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe said she will comment on the matter soon.