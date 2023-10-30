Gonzales: Ransomware attack on TSTT ‘not true’

News

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says claims of a ransomware attack on TSTT are “not true.”

Over the weekend, FalconFeeds.IO, a cyber security firm that offers an X (formerly Twitter) feed reporting on breaches, claimed tstt.co.tt and bmobile.co.tt were compromised by ransomware group Ransomexx.

Asked about this on Monday, Gonzales said, “It is not true.”

He added that TSTT will issue a statement soon.

In March 2022, there was a malware incursion at TSTT, but at that time, Gonzales had said no one’s data was compromised.