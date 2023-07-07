Gonzales defends WASA from UNC over Caroni leak

News

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales on Friday dismissed claims by UNC MPs Saddam Hosein and Khadijah Ameen that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) was incompetent in repair a leaking 48-inch transmission line at the Caroni water treatment plant and bringing relief to people whose water supply was disrupted.

On Wednesday, the line developed a leak which caused a disruption in supply to several areas in north and east Trinidad. These included Oropune Gardens, parts of St Augustine, St Joseph, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Laventille, Port of Spain and St James.

In a statement, Hosein said, “The current situation speaks volume of the mismanagement and incompetence of WASA and clearly demonstrates that WASA has little or no comprehensive plans in place to competently handle a matter of this magnitude. “

Hosein noted the absence of Gonzales from a news conference acting WASA CEO Kelvin Romain held at the plant.

Claiming that Romain and WASA were out of their depth on the issue, Hosein called on Gonzales to “intervene to have a speedy resolution to this grave injustice being meted out to residents.”

He claimed some of his constituents were without water for 96 hours and have not received truck-borne water from WASA.

In a separate statement, Ameen echoed Hosein’s views on behalf of her constituents. She suggested WASA should consider hiring more private contractors to provide truck-borne water in such situations.

In a response to Newsday via WhatsApp, Gonzales said, “The situation was regrettable but unavoidable.”

He described Hosein and Ameen’s claims as disheartening.

“The only time the UNC springs into action in Trinidad and Tobago is when we have a crisis.

“It is as though they sit and wait for things to go wrong to ride it like a horse for political relevance.”

He praised the efforts of WASA employees, who he said had been working tirelessly for 36 hours “to grapple with this very complex repair job.”

Gonzales said Hosein and Ameen’s criticisms of WASA were similar to the UNC ‘s criticisms of health care workers during the covid19 pandemic.

“Why does the UNC like to use situations like these to attack workers?”

Gonzales believed that had this situation affected south Trinidad, “the same MPs or their colleagues would have been screaming racial and political discrimination.”

Reiterating his thanks to WASA’s workers for repairing the leak and their ongoing efforts to restore the supply to all the affected areas, Gonzales said, “It is because of their efforts and sacrifices, that water is finally being restored to the network whilst a bypass line is being constructed to avoid the possibility of this situation happening again.”

He also thanked the thousands of affected customers for their patience and understanding.

On Hosein’s comment on his being absent from the news conference, Gonzales said, “I was discharging my ministerial duties at the level of the Cabinet whilst the workers and managers were managing the crisis as is their responsibility.”