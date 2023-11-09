Gonzales confident in independent probe into TSTT hack

News

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales – David Reid

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is placing his confidence in the board of the Telecommunication Service of TT (TSTT) to ensure a fair and independent investigation is conducted into a recent hack that saw some six gigabytes of customers’ data released on the dark web.

Earlier this week, Gonzales ordered TSTT chairman Sean Roach to hire someone to conduct an independent investigation into the incident which occurred on October 9.

However, last week, Gonzales initially denied there was any breach in the company’s data security. He has since said he was given the wrong information by the company’s executive, a view he still shared up to Wednesday.

After a water-well launch in Freeport on Wednesday, Gonzales was asked if he expected an independent and untainted investigation given that management who allegedly initially gave him wrong information still held their jobs.

He replied, “Well, this is a matter that the board will have to manage. I have given the board, through the chairman, clear instructions to ensure that whatever has to be done to ensure a firm, fair, thorough, independent investigation into this matter in the public’s best interest. And their responsibility is to ensure that happens.”

Gonzales said he held discussions with the chairman up to Wednesday morning on the matter.

“I wish to assure the citizens of TT that, based on what is reported to me by the chairman of TSTT, that we can expect an independent investigation.”

Asked if he believed TSTT’s chief executive officer should step aside, he said: “That is not my call, that is not my responsibility.

“I expect the board to do what it has to do to ensure that they manage in this very turbulent time in the organisation, and they do what they must to ensure that there is an independent investigation in the matter, and that that investigation is not interfered with by any operatives inside of TSTT.”

Gonzales was unable to give a time line of when the investigation would be concluded.