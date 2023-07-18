Gonzales concerned over Tobago waterpark

News

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales – ROGER JACOB

The construction of a $300 million waterpark in Tobago is causing concern to Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales.

In June, the sod was turned for the Synergy Water Park and Activity Centre at Friendship Estate, Tobago. The $300 million project is a collaboration between Water Synergy Ltd, Sebro Construction & Maintenance Ltd and the THA. It is scheduled to begin within the next two months and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Gonzales commented on the issue at the commissioning ceremony for the Signal Hill-Store Bay Road pipelaying project on Monday at Pascall Village in Lambeau.

“We are in support of development,” he said, “but development must not come at the cost of ordinary citizens.”

He said the Government is ready and willing to offer advice and support if necessary “so that as you construct your waterpark and increase recreational activities on the island, it cannot, and it must not be done at the expense of ordinary citizens.”

He said the government has spent over $80 million to improve the supply of water to ordinary customers on the island, and the Tobago House of Assembly should not engage in development that would undermine the interest of its fellow Tobagonians.

“Do not do that. Come to us, let us sit, let us partner and we would ensure, as you go about your economic…development for the people of Tobago, that that development would not come and cost the people of Tobago. Just a simple undertaking.

“I am very concerned about that.”