‘Gone too soon’ – creative community mourns Vanna Girod

News

Performing artiste Vanna Girod, whose body was found on a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago on Wednesday morning, a day after she was reported missing by her loved ones. PHOTO COURTESY GARY JORDAN –

Condolences poured in on Wednesday for the family of local actress and singer Vanna Girod.

Girod’s body was found on Wednesday in Arnos Vale, Tobago. Girod was reported missing to the Shirvan Road Police Station on Tuesday after she failed to return to her aunt’s villa where she was staying after going for a walk around 9 am.

According to the police’s missing persons report, Girod lived at Butu Road, Valsayn South. She was last seen wearing a green and grey sweater, and green and blue pants.

Members of the public took to social media to bid their well wishes to Girod’s family.

Girod was a past student of Providence Girls Catholic School in Port of Spain. One past student, who requested anonymity, said, “She was in a class younger than us but always friendly and wanted to hang with the older girls.

“She was passionate about art and had a good relationship with our late art teacher Ms De Souza.”

Providence posted on their Instagram page on Wednesday, “We mourn the loss of a beautiful soul, one of our past students, Vanna Girod. We keep Vanna’s family and friends in prayer. May her soul find eternal peace.”

Girod was the lead actress in Vashti Anderson’s 2017 film Moko Jumbie. The Filmmakers Collaborative of TT (Filmco) posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Trinidad and Tobago singer and actress, Vanna Girod, known fondly as Vanna Vee.

“We send our condolences to her family and friends and share in the grief of the wider creative community. Gone much too soon.”

Director, producer, and owner of Different Styles Films Ltd Danielle Dieffenthaller told Newsday on Wednesday, in a brief phone interview, Girod was talented and always up for fun.

“She was wonderful, sparkly, bubbly, full of life and energy,” said Dieffenthaller, who worked with Girod on a past project. “Its super sad that she’s gone so soon and under such dubious circumstances. She will definitely be missed.”

The singer made techno-styled music in her early 20s, including Feels Good with producer Kevash Singh, also known as LAZAbeam in 2012, Fly Me Away in 2013, and Masquerade in 2016.

Photographer Gary Jordan told Newsday on Wednesday Girod was a light to the world. “She’s accomplished so much in her life, travelling internationally, singing, performing, writing. She was a model, actress, and DJ. Amazing multi-talented young lady.”

Jordan said Girod had been a part of his inner circle for years and described her passing as a “big, sad, loss,” and a shock to many people in TT and across the world.

“I haven’t been in touch wit her in the past few months (so) I am not sure exactly what took place. I knew she had the death of her grandmother recently. I don’t know where she was mentally, but who and what she is was an amazing human being.”

He said Girod brought a lot of good energy and vybe wherever she went.

“May God have mercy on her soul.”