Golconda man charged with mechanic’s murder

News

– File photo

A 28-year-old man from Golconda in San Fernando has been charged with last year’s murder of a 44-year-old mechanic at his family’s business place.

On Friday, police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) charged Tevin Gilbert after receiving instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gilbert was expected to face a master in the San Fernando High Court.

On March 18, investigators arrested Gilbert, who is unemployed and lives at Ridgewood Gardens.

The shooting happened on May 12, 2023.

The victim was at his business place at Sir Lamont Avenue in Phillipine, on the outskirts of San Fernando, where at around 4.15 pm, he was speaking to someone.

A black Nissan Tiida car stopped in front of the garage, and a gunman got out and shot Rajkumar multiple times. The gunman returned to the car, which drove off. No one else was injured.

Two days later, on May 14, Rajkumar died at the San Fernando General Hospital. The father of two lived at Union Hall in San Fernando.

Rajkumar was the brother of Ria Sookdeo, 34, of Raghoo Village in Debe, who was kidnapped on September 22, 2016.

A car blocked her path and the occupants pulled her from her car after she dropped her children to school in Picton Village. To date, her whereabouts remain unknown.