Goals raining in Tobago Ascension football’s latest round

Sports

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant football team. –

IT was raining goals in the latest round of the Tobago Ascension Premier League.

Forty-two goals were scored in six games as the bad weather eased enough to facilitate fixtures last week, at the Mt Gomery and Black Rock recreation fields.

Leeds United were the biggest winners, annihilating Bertille St Clair Coaching Academy (BSSA) 11-1, in the first of a double header at Black Rock on Thursday.

Leeds are out of contention for the quarterfinals but the impressive scoreline, inclusive of a hat-trick from Tereek Richards and double strikes from Tyrel Laptiste and Mikal James, ensured that the Whim boys ended their season on a high.

Signal Hill United were in supreme form against Golden Lane FC in the second game, and came away with an imposing 9-2 result. Christopher Morgan (three goals) and Miguel George (a double) were the principal marksmen for the winners.

Signal Hill (26 pts) are second in the central conference behind Stokely Vale FC (30 pts). Golden Lane have completed their campaign in sixth spot, and along with (BSSA), will have their sights set on a new season.

Lambeau FC showed no mercy for the struggling Hills United on Wednesday, and registered a 9-0 blow-out at Mt Gomery.

Lambeau’s demolition was headlined by hat-tricks from Miquale Franklyn and Hakeem Legall.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant picked up the most important victory in the western conference, earning a 1-0 win over Bethel United, on Thursday.

Keanuo Braithwaite separated the teams in the 25th minute, to secure Carnbee/Mt Pleasant with three valuable points, which lifted them into third position. one point above Black Rock, now fourth on 14 points.

1976 FC Phoenix are comfortably perched at the top of the west on 28 points. Lambeau’s positive result during the week kept them in second on 17 points.

Hills United have not featured in the win column after eight matches, and prop the standings on one point.

Despite Carnbee/Mt Pleasant early struggles, manager Savio Providence is confident of winning the league.

“Our results could have been better at the beginning, but the team has settled now. This is our third consecutive victory, and we fit and ready to win the competition.” Providence said.

Commenting on their season-changing victory over Bethel, Providence said, “The conditions were wet, and anything could happen, so when we scored, the coach told the guys to lock the defence.”

Sidey’s hold the league’s only perfect record with eight straight wins, following a 3-1 victory over Belle Garden SC, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium on Wednesday.

Brandon Baptiste, Weah Adams and Moses Bernard got their name on the scoresheet for the Speyside team.

Charlotteville Police Youth Club pulled the biggest upset of the round, in the second game at the stadium.

Charlotteville, sparked by a double from Kerri Mc Donald, and one each from Tirel Chadband and Marcus Caesar, outplayed Georgia FC 4-1.

Despite the loss, Georgia (16 pts), stayed in second place in the eastern conference. Charlotteville (nine pts) are fourth, while Belle Garden (12 pts) are third.