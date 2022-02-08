Girl, 5, dies after gate fell on her

News

File photo.

A five-year-old girl died on Monday morning, one day after a gate fell on her.

Police reported that the child, Krystal Laloon succumbed to her injuries at about 1 am at the Sangre Grande District Hospital. Laloon was a student of the Sangre Grande Hindu School.

Her cousin, Kavish Jaimangal, who was also injured when the gate collapsed, is warded in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Police said the incident took place at about 3.35 pm on Sunday afternoon. The children were at a house along the Eastern Main Road, Sangre Chiquito when a relative attempted to open the gate. The gate fell on the children, pinning them underneath.

Both children were taken to the Sangre Grande hospital before Jaimangal was transferred.

Officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station are continuing investigations.