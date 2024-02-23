Girl, 17, reported missing in Point Fortin

News

REPORTED MISSING: Sherryl Joseph, of Lake View – Photo courtesy TTPS

THE police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing to Point Fortin police.

Sherryl Joseph, of Lake View, was last seen at 8 pm on February 20 and relatives reported her missing on the same day.

She is of African descent, about five foot five inches tall, medium built and weighs about 200 pounds. She is dark brown in complexion and has a black shoulder-length hairstyle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Point Fortin police station at 648-2426 or any police station, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or the police at 555, 999 or 911.