Girl, 16, held for stealing taxi driver’s car

Police arrested a 16-year-old Tunapuna girl on Tuesday night after she stole a taxi driver’s car.

Police said the 63-year-old driver was standing outside his white Nissan Tiida on the Eastern Main Road, Curepe, near the bus terminal at around 8 pm when the girl asked to go to North Street, St Joseph.

The girl got into the front passenger seat of the car before climbing into the driver’s side seat and driving off with the car.

The man called for help and two other cars chased the girl along the Eastern Main Road.

Police from the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol joined the chase and arrested the girl.

Police took her to the St Joseph police station where her mother was called in.

She was then taken to the booking centre.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.