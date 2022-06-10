Girl, 15, charged with stabbing Williamsville Secondary schoolmate gets bail

News

File photo

The 15-year-old girl charged with two offences that stemmed from a fight with a female schoolmate, also 15, outside Williamsville Secondary School, has been granted $50,000 bail.

The accused, from Marabella, cannot be named because she is a minor.

She faced Justice Jade Rodriguez virtually in the Children’s Court in Fyzabad on Friday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having a weapon, a knife.

The accused, a form two student, is alleged to have slashed the victim’s face with a knife and stabbed her in the chest and hand on Monday during the fight, which was recorded and shared on social media.

The victim, police said, has been discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital.

The accused girl has since been expelled from the school.

WPC Blackman of the Princes Town police station charged the girl on Thursday.

Attorneys Petronilla Basdeo, Amy Harripaul and Genevieve Thompson represented her, and state attorney Nikeisha Leben prosecuted.

Her parents also attended the hearing.

As a condition of the bail, the accused must not have any communication whatsoever with the victim.

The case was adjourned to July 21.