Girl, 12, wounded in deadly shooting out of ICU

News

Police at the scene where a 12-year-old girl survived a shooting in which her mother and stepfather were killed in Claxton Bay on May 11. – Marvin Hamilton

The 12-year-old victim of the recent shooting in Claxton Bay that killed her mother and stepfather is out of the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

On Tuesday, a close relative told Newsday that the girl was still at the San Fernando General Hospital but out of ICU, meaning her condition had improved.

“We are not sure how long she will be at the hospital. But she is coming along, and we are trying to hold up. I knew she talked to my sister yesterday at the hospital,” the relative said.

The standard five student survived the gun attack early on May 11 at the family’s home at Hill Top Drive, Springvale, in Claxton Bay.

Her mother, Asha George, 30, and stepfather Devon Drayton, 35, were shot dead on a mattress inside the one-bedroom wooden house. Drayton, the former National Under-23 and Under-20 player, moved into the area last year.

A 14-year-old girl fled the house and escaped being shot. She has been staying with relatives.

On March 14, 1999, George’s father, SRP Eric George, shot and killed his wife and George’s mother Tara George, mere metres from the family’s house. He then shot and killed himself.

SRP George was a household name in the 1990s for his uncanny ability to pick out and arrest people mainly for having marijuana.

“The family is still waiting for Asha’s autopsy. So we have no funeral date as yet.

No one has been arrested.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating.