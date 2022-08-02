Girl, 11, among 7 shot in Malick gun attack

News

Still image from video being shared on social media.

SEVEN people, including an 11-year-old girl, were shot on Monday night when two gunmen started firing at a group of people in Barataria with automatic weapons.

Police said the child and six other people were injured and taken to hospital.

They said, at about 10.15 pm a group of people were in a yard at Ninth Street, Sixth Avenue, Malick when a Hyundai Elantra stopped and two gunmen got out and began shooting indiscriminately.

The child, who was some distance away, close to the community centre, was injured along with a man who was standing nearby. Police said the child and the man are not related. Five people were injured in the yard, police said.

One of the men in the yard returned fire, police said and videos of the incident were shared on social media.

CCTV footage showed the gunmen getting out of the car, both armed with automatic weapons, and opening fire on the group. Those gathered in the yard and the road ran, except for one man who returned fire with a handgun before he too ran for safety.

Police said they believe one of the gunmen was shot during the incident. The gunmen escaped in the getaway car.

The victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.