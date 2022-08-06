GHL, NCB report profits in first 6 months of 2022

News

Guardian Holdings headquarters in Westmoorings, Trinidad. –

GUARDIAN Holdings Ltd (GHL) recorded a $436 million profits for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. This was announced by company chairman Patrick Hylton in a statement which accompanied GHL’s summary consolidated financial statements for the same period.

Hylton said the profit represented a 70 per cent increase over the profits for the corresponding period last year of $256 million.

He attributed the performance from GHL’s life, health and pensions segment as contributing to the $436 million profit.

Hylton said the company continues to perform well despite challenges posed by the perfect storm of macroeconomic and geopolitical events over the last two years, such as the covid19 pandemic and ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.

“As the year progresses, we expect our past investment in upgrades to our operations and our operating systems to reap significant benefits.”

Based on GHL’s performance over the last six months, company directors and proposed an interim dividend of 20 cents to be paid to shareholders on record on August 12.

Also reporting a profit over the same period was the NCB Financial Group.

In its third quarter report to shareholders, NCB reported a profit of $25.9 million.

The company identified strong performances in its banking and investment and insurance activities as factors in the realisation of this profit.

Acknowledging the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic, NCB said it continues to provide a safe and secure environment for its customers by offering them suitable alternative channels to continue doing business with them.