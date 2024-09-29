Get Ready For ‘Jamaica Marg’ In India 

News Americas, New York, NY, October 2, 2024: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in New Delhi has been officially named Jamaica Marg, symbolizing the growing ties between India and Jamaica.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jamaica Prime minister Andrew Holness before their meeting at Hyderabad house on October 1, 2024 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on October 1st, PM Modi, who has pushed a Hindu nationalist agenda, expressed optimism that the relationship between the two nations will grow “faster than Usain Bolt.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, during a joint press conference, at Hyderabad House on October 1, 2024 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Highlighting the role of sports in strengthening their bond, PM Modi noted: “Both India and Jamaica are cricket-loving countries, and sports play a very strong and important role in our relations.” He emphasized that the people of India hold a special affection for cricketers, adding, “The outcome of today’s discussions will accelerate our relations even faster than Usain Bolt, and we will continue to reach new heights.”

Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian community in Jamaica, calling them a “living example” of cultural heritage. He acknowledged the nearly 70,000 people of Indian origin in Jamaica and thanked Prime Minister Holness for his support and care for them.

The Jamaican Prime Minister’s visit to India, from September 30th to October 3rd, marks the first official bilateral visit of a Jamaican Prime Minister to India. PM Modi expressed confidence that this historic visit would inject new energy into both India-Jamaica relations and India’s engagement with the wider Caribbean region.

India has been a “reliable and committed development partner” in Jamaica’s growth, PM Modi added, underscoring the shared history that connects the two nations. Diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica were established on August 12, 1962. Following the visit of PM Indira Gandhi to Jamaica (1975), a resident Mission was established in Kingston in 1976. A Resident Mission of Jamaica in India started functioning in 2020.

Holness on Tuesday acknowledged the bilateral relations it shares with India, saying that Jamaica has a lot to learn from the country.

“As India positions itself as the knowledge capital of the world, we recognize the remarkable strides made by your government in STEM education and digitalization,” he said. “We, therefore, look forward to learning from India as a beacon of technological advancement and in the global south as the government of Jamaica seeks to equip itself and its people with the relevant skills to navigate this changing and dynamic world.”