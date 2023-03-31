German woman in hospital after fall on Tobago hike

News

File photo/David Reid

A German woman who fell and injured herself while hiking at Campbleton, Charlotteville, remains warded at the Scarborough General Hospital.

According to the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the injured woman, Carolin Adler, was stabilised by the Tobago Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) and taken to the hospital at Signal Hill, where health-care practitioners awaited her arrival. According to the Search and Rescue Team, the injured woman fell approximately 60 feet down the precipice in the Campbelton area.

TEMA, in a press release on Wednesday, said it received an emergency call from 211 at around 3.20 pm about the woman, who had been exploring nature and the waterfall. She was able to share her location through WhatsApp and reported that she had injured her head, right arm, and legs when she fell in rugged terrain, roughly 250 metres south of the Suckhole Restaurant.

The Tobago Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) co-ordinated a search and rescue with the fire service, police, Radio Emergency Associated Communications Teams (REACT), and local villagers. Additionally, they said the TEOC had notified the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transport and the German Embassy.