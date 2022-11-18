News

Gerard Yorke –

FORMER WASA CEO and Carnival promoter Gerard Yorke has died.

Friends began posting tributes to him on Facebook on Thursday evening, but so far details are sketchy as to when, where and how he died.

On his Facebook page he had described himself as an “entertainment specialist hosting a number of premium events throughout the year.”

His firm Yorke Inc hosted an annual fete where entertainers included the likes of soca star Machel Montano and chutney band Dil E Nadan.

One online tribute said, “Rest in eternal peace Mr Gerard Yorke. Condolences to the family. Thankful for all the joy and happiness you brought to your fans and patrons at your annual events especially your Carnival all-inclusive. You will surely be missed. Fly high with the angels.”