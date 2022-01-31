GBVU head calls for harsher penalties for crimes against children

News

Claire Guy-Alleyne –

Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, head of the police’s Gender-Based Violence Unit, has said stiffer penalties and sentences are needed for crimes in which children are the victims of adult perpetrators.

Guy-Alleyne was speaking during the third virtual meeting of the Special Select Committee (Senate) on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Friday.

She said, “Children are the most vulnerable in our society and we have a responsibility to protect them. So, with the hefty fines, it will act as a deterrent for would-be perpetrators.”

She said, where the perpetrator is a child, a different penalty and different circumstances should be laid before the court.

“We would like to see fines not so hefty (and) rehabilitation to bring the child back into society where the child will not recommit these acts.”

Independent Senator Paul Richards also said he believed rehabilitation was necessary in cases of voyeurism.

Voyeurism is defined as the practice of gaining pleasure from watching others engaged in sexual activity. Voyeuristic disorder occurs when an individual engages in voyeurism in a non-consensual or unsafe manner as in the case of non-consensual peeping. Voyeuristic disorder is listed in the American Psychiatric Association Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).

Richards said, “Children should be in a totally different regime where these laws are concerned. If they are not rehabilitated, there is a higher chance of recurrence.”

Commissioner of the TT Prison Service Dennis Pulchan also said mandatory psychological evaluations will help with the assessment process in the treatment of inmates.

“It gives us an opportunity to attend to the needs and risk level (of inmates) and presents an opportunity to place them in a location safe for them and those around them.”

Richards also advocated for the use of video footage during investigations, so long as it is being conducted in a public space.

“In many instances, those videos have been used to charge offenders. Public space is public space.”

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said such videos can be helpful during investigations.

He said the police even use voice recordings in their investigations to identify perpetrators.

“We believe it can assist tremendously.” He said, however, in some instances, it can be challenging.

He said finding the original recording after it has been forwarded many times on messaging apps like WhatsApp present a challenge for police.

“People will say how can the police see this and not do anything (but) whatever evidence we can put together will be included. But it will be a challenge.