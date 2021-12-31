Gayle not selected for Ireland, England series

Sports

Chris Gayle

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) interim selection panel has announced the squads for the forthcoming series against Ireland and England. A notable absence on the T20 squad for the one-off T20 against Ireland is veteran batsman Chris Gayle.

Gayle, 42, was expected to get a send-off in front of his home crowd at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

However, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in Jamaica announced this week that no fans will be allowed at forthcoming sporting events due to the covid19 pandemic.

West Indies will host Ireland in a three-match CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) series and a one-off CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) from January 8-16 at Sabina Park.

The two-time world champions will then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval, Barbados from January 22-30.

Making a return to the white-ball squads are captain Kieron Pollard, who missed the recent tour of Pakistan due to a lingering hamstring injury, and Jason Holder, who was rested for the tour.

Opener Evin Lewis and pace bowler Anderson Phillip are unavailable because of recent covid19-positive tests snd all-rounder Fabian Allen has recovered from ankle injury, but is unavailable for the Ireland series also owing to a covid19-positive test.

Left-arm pace bowler Obed McCoy is unavailable because of rehab for a shin injury.

The CG Insurance ODI series between West Indies and Ireland will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

WEST INDIES SQUADS –

ODIs vs Ireland: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph,, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

Covid19 Reserves: Keacy Carty, Sheldon Cottrell

T20Is vs Ireland and England: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen (England T20Is only), Darren Bravo (England T20Is only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Covid19 Reserves: Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Thomas

MATCH SCHEDULE

Ireland Series at Sabina Park, Jamaica

January 8: 1st CG Insurance ODI (10.30 am TT time)

January 11: 2nd CG Insurance ODI (10.30 am)

January 14: 3rd CG Insurance ODI (10.30 am)

January 16: One-off T20I (5 pm)

England series at Kensington Oval, Barbados

January 22: 1st T20I (4pm TT time)

January 23: 2nd T20I (4pm)

January 26: 3rd T20I (4pm)

January 29: 4th T20I (4pm)

January 30: 5th T20I (4pm)