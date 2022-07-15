Gate falls, kills security guard in El Socorro

News

Newsday reporter Shane Superville stands near the gate at NWT Enterprises Ltd, Global Avenue, Aranguez South. – Sureash Cholai

A 40-year-old security guard is dead after a steel gate accidentally fell on him while on duty in El Socorro early on Thursday morning.

Police said Steven Noriega was at the NWT compound, Global Drive, El Socorro, when the gate fell on him, crushing him.

One of Noriega’s co-workers said Noriega reported for duty at around 4 pm on Wednesday but did not answer checks via his wireless radio at around 8 pm that evening.

Two security guards visited the compound at around 11.30 pm but did not see anything unusual.

The guards returned at around 3.10 pm and saw Noriega pinned down under a steel gate.

The guards called an ambulance and the police who went to the scene.

A district medical officer visited the scene and declared Noriega dead.

Newsday visited the NWT compound on Thursday but were told by workers that they were advised by the police not to speak on the incident.

Newsday visited Noriega’s home at Seventh Street, Five Rivers, Arouca, but no one was at home.

Neighbours said they were saddened to hear about his death and remembered him as a quiet man who generally kept to himself.

Newsday attempted to contact Noriega’s security company but was unsuccessful up to press time.