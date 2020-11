While Gov­ern­ment may be sav­ing around $100 mil­lion an­nu­al­ly by slash­ing the GATE pro­gramme, econ­o­mist Dr Justin Ram be­lieves oth­er cuts should have been made in­stead, em­pha­sis­ing that ed­u­ca­tion is crit­i­cal if T&T is to trans­form from a de­vel­op­ing coun­try.