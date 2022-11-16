Gasparillo woman granted $10,000 bail charged with beating husband

News

File photo

A 57-year-old woman from Gasparillo was granted $10,000 bail with a surety on Monday when she appeared before a San Fernando magistrate for allegedly beating her husband.

The accused faced senior magistrate Amina Deonarinesingh charged with assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening to kill him.

The court referred her to Alcoholics Anonymous and ordered that she reports to the Gasparillo police station once per week.

The case was adjourned to December 15.

Police said at around 2.15 pm on Sunday, the 63-year-old alleged victim was in the driver’s seat of a car near Bay Road Junction in Vistabella when the accused approached the vehicle.

She allegedly hit him several times on his head and face with her fists.

At around 4 pm on the same date, the man was at home with the woman when an argument ensued.

The police said she became angry and allegedly hit him several blows to his back and face. She also allegedly threatened to kill him.

A report was made to the Gasparillo police station. The police arrested and charged the woman the same day.

Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramphall, and Sgt Banwarie led the investigations.