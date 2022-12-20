Gasparillo woman, 88, found dead at home

News

The house in Gasparillo where bed-ridden Evelyn Poper was found dead on Tuesday. –

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 88-year-old bedridden woman from Gasparillo.

Evelyn Piper of Chariah Street, was found dead on a bed at her home on Tuesday. Her face was discoloured and the jaw appeared to be partially burnt.

A 97-year-old relative who also lives in the house, found the woman’s body. The police said she had no children and had a speech impediment. Piper suffered from high blood pressure and cholesterol.

The police said that over the years, residents had accused a man who knew Piper, of abusing her but this man had made several police reports of abuse meted out to him by the woman.

“The police went to the house several times in the past but got no evidence that the woman was abused. Neighbours would give basic reports but not full statements, saying they did not want to get involved in any court case,” a police source said.

On Tuesday, a neighbour who helped care for Piper, said the elderly woman was looking forward to celebrating Christmas. Police said that no one has been arrested in relation to the woman’s death.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy, scheduled for some time this week, to know how to proceed with their investigations. Gasparillo police are investigating.