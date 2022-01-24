Gasparillo fire leaves woman, son homeless

News

Rajandaye Mohammed looks at the ruins of her home at Caratal Road Section 1, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo which was gutted by fire on Sunday – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 58-year-old woman and her adult son became homeless on Sunday night when a fire gutted their Gasparillo home.

They are now asking the public for help to rebuild.

“We lost everything. We were not home, and by the time we reached, the house was already destroyed. About four years ago, we renovated the house.

“We don’t have any money, and things are very hard for us. If we can get any help from anyone, we would be grateful,” Rajandaye Mohammed told Newsday on Monday.

Mohammed lived in the house at Caratal Road (Section 1) with her son Sherwin Mohammed, 41.

She said they were at her sister’s home, also in Gasparillo, when they got a call around 8. 30 pm about the fire. The two left immediately, but the two-bedroom wooden building was already burnt to the ground when they arrived.

“People said they saw the fire, and it burnt down so fast that they did not get a chance to save anything.

“No one knows what caused the fire.

“My son is on public assistance because of a spine problem,” Mohammed said.

Looking at the ruins of her home, Mohammed added, “Sherwin was supposed to repair my granddaughter’s bike. That too was destroyed.”

Rajandaye Mohammed walks away from the ruins of her home which was gutted by fire on Sunday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Mohammed, the mother of three and grandmother of five, spoke on behalf of the family.

The cost of the damage to the house and household articles was yet to be determined.

Gasparillo police are investigating.

Anyone willing to help the Mohammed family can call them at 398-2721.