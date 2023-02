Barbadians are set to pay more for gasoline and diesel effective today, February 20, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the retail price of gasoline and diesel will be adjusted upward, while kerosene will remain unchanged.

Gasoline will now be $4.08 per litre, an increase of 14 cents, while diesel will go up by 20 cents to $3.85 per litre. Kerosene continues to be $2.25 per litre.