Gary warns warring gangs

Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith has vowed to re­spond quick­ly and de­ci­sive­ly to quell any at­tempts by peo­ple to es­ca­late gang-re­lat­ed crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ties in this coun­try. Grif­fith and oth­er se­nior of­fi­cers of the TTPS de­tained sev­er­al “per­sons of in­ter­est” on Fri­day night af­ter alarm­ing and threat­en­ing mes­sages be­gan to cir­cu­late on so­cial me­dia that a peace ac­cord agreed to in mid-2020 by war­ring gangs was about to ex­pire and that mem­bers were arm­ing them­selves to en­gage law en­force­ment.