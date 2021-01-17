Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has vowed to respond quickly and decisively to quell any attempts by people to escalate gang-related criminal activities in this country. Griffith and other senior officers of the TTPS detained several “persons of interest” on Friday night after alarming and threatening messages began to circulate on social media that a peace accord agreed to in mid-2020 by warring gangs was about to expire and that members were arming themselves to engage law enforcement.
Gary warns warring gangs
Sun Jan 17 , 2021