Gary seeks NTA election candidates

News

Gary Griffith –

NTA head Gary Griffith is seeking candidates to contest the country’s 41 seats for the party in the next general election, according to a recent post on the party’s Facebook page, titled, Join the National Transformation Alliance on our journey to Government. The elections are expected next year.

“In our drive to transform TT, we are pleased to announce that we are seeking candidates for all 41 seats in the upcoming general elections.

“We also invite individuals to join any of the 41 campaign teams.”

Saying they sought the best team possible, the NTA invited all patriots, with or without political experience, to join them on the transformation journey.

“We will also continue to meet with other political parties to assist in uniting TT.

“In March, we will start announcing candidates for certain seats, so please send your full name, contact numbers and voting address to the e-mail address or WhatsApp 482-4279 (GARY).