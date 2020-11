As the de­bate rages on zess­er fetes in pub­lic ver­sus par­ties at pri­vate res­i­dences once again, Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith is stick­ing to his guns re­gard­ing the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice’s abil­i­ty to en­force the COVID-19 reg­u­la­tions on pri­vate and pub­lic prop­er­ty.