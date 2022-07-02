Gary Griffith bids for CoP post…again

News

In this August 23, 2021 file photo Gary Griffith addresses the media as police commissioner. Griffith says he has reapplied for the post. – File photo

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith on Saturday confirmed he has applied for the position of Commissioner of Police.

“If God has given me a gift I think it would be improper for me not to utilise the gift to help my country.”

Speaking to members of the media after the launch of the Coalition of Concerned Patriots of TT at the Hyatt Regency, the interim political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) said 92 per cent of “the rank and file of the NTA” wanted him to reapply as CoP.

He added that six per cent wanted him to remain in the political arena but since he was a “patriot” and “a humble servant” he had to listen to the voice of the people.

“Based on that I have reapplied for the post of Commissioner of Police. The deadline was at 4 pm on Thursday, I applied and it was completed at just about 2 pm.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. It would be improper for me to be a servant of this country and to disregard the requests by others. If it is it does not work, there would be other avenues for me to serve my country.”

Griffith served as CoP from August 2018-August 2021. In that last month, Bliss Seepersad, the Police Service Commission chairman, suspended Griffith in the face of an investigation into the granting of firearm user’s licences. She later withdrew the suspension, which had not been sanctioned by the other three members of the commission.

Also, after a meeting with the Prime Minister at President’s House, Seepersad withdrew a merit list naming Griffith as the top nominee for the post. Griffith claims Dr Rowley intervened to block his nomination as he had previously said he lost confidence in Griffith a year into his tenure and complained to the Police Service Commission.

Griffith said he applied for the position three times in the past, topped the exams for the post each time, and intended to do so again. He added that, although there were criminal elements that would not want him to return – including those in business and the police service – he had confidence that the present Police Service Commission “would do what is required.”

He said if he was not appointed, he would give the new CoP “the best support.”