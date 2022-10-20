Gang violence blamed for Carenage murder

News

File photo

A Carenage man, who police said was a known drug and gun offender, was killed on Wednesday night.

Police reported that at about 11 pm residents of Abbe Poujade Street heard gunshots and later found the body of Victor “Hard Lash” Mills in the road.

Police said Mills had been charged with trafficking drugs, robbery and gun possession in the past and suspect his death is linked to his past run-ins with the law.

Mills was one of four men killed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The murder toll is now 476, compared to 330 for the same period last year.