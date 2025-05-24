Gadsby-Dolly to PM:
KAY-MARIE FLETCHER
Senior Reporter
kay-marie.fletch[email protected]
Former education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is not impressed by the Government’s move to expel students who perpetrate acts of violence in school. The former minister said incidents of school violence have already been reported to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
However, she warned Government that “locking up young people cannot be your plan.”
Gadsby-Dolly said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s announcement is nothing new.
“Acts of school violence are routinely reported to the TTPS, and are already punishable by expulsion. The Prime Minister has added nothing new or helpful to the conversation,” she said.
She also questioned the Government’s plans for students after they are expelled.
“The Prime Minister seems to be espousing a retrograde policy—simply lock up misbehaving young people. While this may feel like immediate justice, what is the next step for these youth, who will now have criminal records? Also relevant is the fact that there is a serious ethnic and geographic bias associated with school violence. What of those implications? Has the Prime Minister considered this?” she asked.
According to Gadsby-Dolly, under the former People’s National Movement (PNM)-administration, several initiatives successfully reduced school violence when students returned to physical classes after the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said these included assigning social workers and guidance councillors to schools with the highest levels of violence, community police assisting schools with mentorship sessions and curriculum interventions.
As for students who were expelled, Gadsby-Dolly said the Education Ministry had partnered with Servol to take them and students at risk of expulsion in.
She said, “The Prime Minister seems to have been embarrassed into making knee-jerk statements when faced with the fact that the school violence problem in T&T transcends ministers, prime ministers or political parties. ... Much more is expected from a Prime Minister who served as a former minister of Education. Locking up young people cannot be your plan.”
Gadsby-Dolly also claimed Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath has stopped restorative practices at schools, a claim Dowlath yesterday denied.