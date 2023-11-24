Gadsby-Dolly: Teachers’ back pay by year-end

News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said on Thursday the Government’s goal for teachers’ back pay continued to be for payment to be made by year-end, replying to Newsday’s question at a briefing at her ministry.

She said the back-pay process was being managed by the permanent secretaries of her ministry and the Ministry of Finance.

“So they are engaged right now in dealing with this back pay process. All of our staff have this prioritised. So that’s ongoing.

“We’ve had input from other ministries coming into the Ministry of Education and assisting to ensure that this backpay process goes smoothly. All guns are firing at this point getting that backpay done.”

She said the ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) Division has set up a nursery in the ministry to facilitate those staff with children who had to work late hours. The ministry was making all efforts to complete the Government’s mandate to pay the backpay, the minister added.

Newsday asked when it was expected to be paid out, given that Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his budget speech had promised it in December but weeks later Dr Rowley had angrily told a news briefing that an unnamed public servant had told him backpay could only be paid by May.

Gadsby-Dolly said, “The Government’s mandate has always been the end of calendar 2023 and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Asked how her new permanent secretary was working out, she replied, “I always work well with my PS’s.

“Hit the ground running. PS has come directly into the backpay process and she is doing what is required of a PS to ensure that the Government’s mandate is fulfilled.”