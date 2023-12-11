Gadsby-Dolly: School repairs going on continuously

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. – FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said her ministry is doing its best to ensure school repairs and upgrades are done efficiently so that students’ education is not disrupted.

She made this comment to the media after commissioning the new $24 million Ramai Trace Hindu Primary School in Debe on Monday.

“School repair goes on continuously.”

Gadsby-Dolly said this work is not linked to protests over schools that are either not opened or not fully functional.

“There are always going to be incidents where parents or alumni or so on may want to protest because of a situation.”

Gadbsy-Dolly said the ministry does what it can “to migitate against those circumstances.”

She said the ministry is doing what it can to relocate students of Palmiste Government Primary School in Longdenville, after 80 per cent of the building was destroyed by fire on December 7.

“We are all concerned about what will happen next term (to those students).”

Gadsy-Dolly said the fire happened on the last day before the end of term.

“So naturally we are working out the arrangements now. trying to look at different options.”

She also said seven new primary schools will be opened soon. Two of them will be opened later this month.

On the Marabella Anglican School, Gadsby-Dolly said work on that school is almost completed.

She added that discussions are under way between the ministry, the National Maintenance Training and Security Company (MTS) and the contractor over that work.

At a protest outside this school in September, UNC Marabella West councillor John Michael Alibocus said work on the school was completed in 2019 but it has not been opened yet.