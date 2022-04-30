Gadsby-Dolly: MIC, UTT workers paid on time

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly –

WORKERS at the MIC Institute of Technology and University of TT (UTT) received their salaries for April on time. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly gave this response to questions put to her on these matters by Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Friday.

After being told by Gadsby-Dolly that MIC workers received their salaries on April 27 and 28, Indarsingh asked about the issuing of a memo by MIC’s CEO and if it was linked to when the workers were paid.

Gadsby-Dolly replied, “The memo was not issued from my office. It was issued by the MIC.” On that basis, she said she could not explain the reasons why it was issued.

She reiterated, “The staff have been paid.”

Indarsingh asked Gadsby-Dolly if as MIC’s line minister, she sought an explanation for the memo from the institution.

She replied, “When the issuance of the memo came to my attention, I inquired from the Ministry of Education whether the cheque had been given to MIC. “

Gadsby-Dolly added, “At that time it had been sent and the information coming from MIC, is that salaries were issued on April 27 and 28.”

After she said UTT workers were paid, Indarsingh asked her if she knew this was an ongoing problem being experienced by those workers.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George disallowed the question but allowed Indarsingh to ask another one.

He asked if a memo relating to payment of UTT workers was issued.

Gadsby-Dolly observed that Indarsingh was asking her “to explain the actions of persons other than myself.”

She added, ‘What I as Minister of Education, the line minister, is entitled to do, is ensure that the cheque is disbursed and the persons are paid.

Government MPs thumped their desks as Gadsby-Dolly said UTT staff were paid on April 25 and 26.

Indarsingh seemed unimpressed by her answer.

He asked, “Could the Minister inform this House, based on the cash flow situation at the UTT, is the Government on the verge of bankruptcy?”

As Opposition MPs finished thumping their desks in support of Indarsingh, Annisette-George told him, “Member, I rule that question out of order, based on the standing orders.”