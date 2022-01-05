Gadsby-Dolly: 94% teacher turnout on second day of term 2

News

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. –

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said 94 per cent of teachers turned up on Tuesday in schools across the country for both face-to-face and online classes.

In a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday, Gadsby-Dolly gave statistics on school attendance.

She said 65 per cent of students attended classes, both face-to-face and online.

“Of the students rostered to attend physically, 53 per cent attended (and) of the students rostered to attend virtually, 73 per cent attended.”

Students returned to school on Monday, with forms four-six attending physical classes. The minister announced in December that forms one-three students will return to class in February, giving schools time to prepare.

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and standards one-four primary school students will return to the physical classroom in April (term three) on a rotation basis.