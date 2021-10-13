G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, the country — already struggling with drought and severe poverty following decades of war — has seen its economy all but collapse, raising the specter of an exodus of refugees.

“There has basically been a convergence of views on the need to address the humanitarian emergency,” Draghi told reporters at the end of a video conference.

US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many European leaders took part, but Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not dial in, suggesting differing international positions on the emergency.

Draghi said the absence of the latter two leaders did not undercut the importance of the meeting organized by Italy, the current G20 chair.

