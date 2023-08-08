Fyzabad welder in hospital after knife attack at bar

News

File photo: San Fernando General Hospital.

A 40-year-old man from Fyzabad was wounded in a knife attack at a bar on Sunday.

The victim, Rosario Sookoo, a welder from Delhi Road, was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, a female relative reported the incident to the police.

She said Sookoo was at Footsies Bar, also at Delhi Road, where he got into an argument with another man. The man pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed Sookoo in the neck, chest, and arms.

Ambulance personnel took Sookoo to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

Acting Cpl Ramnarine and PC Clarke met and interviewed Sookoo at the hospital.

The police also gathered evidence at the bar, where they spoke to several people.

A medical report said Sookoo suffered a 12-inch-long wound to his right arm and a six-inch linear laceration to his neck.

PC Silverton is continuing investigations.