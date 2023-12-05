Fyzabad supermarket robbed, cashier beaten

News

File photo –

A supermarket cashier was beaten during a robbery in Fyzabad on Friday afternoon.

A police report said three men entered the Yida Supermarket shortly after 1 pm and announced a robbery. One of the assailants hit the 40-year-old cashier at the side of his head with a firearm and forced him to open the cash register.

The second assailant began emptying the register into a bag while the third bandit stole cigarettes and alcohol from the shelves. The men then escaped on foot.

CCTV footage was obtained and PC Joseph is continuing enquiries.