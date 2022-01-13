Fyzabad shooting leaves man dead

News

Khan Trace, Fyzabad where Desmond Rawlins was shot and killed on Thurdsay. – Lincoln Holder

A midday shooting in front of several residents left a Fyzabad man dead in a drain near his home.

The victim, Desmond Rawlins, died at Khan Trace after two gunmen shot him at the roadside. Police said Rawlins, a fisherman and father of one, fell into a drain after being hit.

Reports are the driver of a white car pulled up next to Rawlins and two gunmen got out and shot him. Rawlins fell into the drain, and the killers returned to the car and drove off.

When the gunshots were fired, other people nearby ran to safety.

After the killers left, residents took Rawlins’ motionless body out of the drain and put it in the road.

Over a decade ago, Rawlins was charged with chopping a policeman and raping the officer’s relative in the South Western District. The court case ended a few years ago, but the police could not recall the outcome. Rawlins was also wanted for recent shootings in the districts and had been hiding from officers, police said.

Fyzabad and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.